Gloria Settle
Oct 8, 1928- Oct 1, 2020
Capitola
Gloria Ione Henning born October 8, 1928 in Anaheim, California. Graduated from Valencia High school in 1945. Attended UC Berkeley and junior college in Southern California, eventually graduating from Redlands University in her 60's. Gloria was married to John Albert Trekell and had three children Robert, Jerome, and Gloria. She later married Del Settle and had two children Kim and Kathryn. She lived in Alaska, Georgia, Texas, and ultimately California. Each morning was a cup of green tea and the crossword from the local paper. Gloria was a devout Lutheran and member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Santa Cruz, California for many years. She sang in the choir, arranged funerals and other celebrations, attended bible study, adult Sunday school, and served on the board as secretary. Gloria loved her yard, and was proud of her artichokes, blueberries, and the lawn that she watered in secrecy. She was a tireless poll worker; served on the grand jury of Santa Cruz county, and took the responsibility seriously. She was a shopper. Her closets were jammed with a vast wardrobe. She was an avid baker, taking the time to make very labor intensive cut out cookies for every holiday. Gloria loved to travel, and took many trips to visit children, grandchildren, and her great grandchild, as well as trips with groups from church around the globe. She helped her children with their own kids, coming in for each birth to assist with newborns, house cleaning, and moral support. Gloria was generous with her time, having served as a Girl Scout leader and on the Sunnyvale newcomers. She loved good food and a glass of Prosecco, and had blonde hair well into her 80's. Gloria Henning Settle entered the church triumphant October 1, 2020. Predeceased by her parents Minnie and Henry, her husband Del, son Jerome, granddaughter Angela. She is survived by her children Robert, Gloria, Kim, and Kathryn; her grandchildren Matthew, Catherine, Annie, Henry, Murphy, Lucille, and Van; her great grand child Reid; her brother Howard and his family. We will all miss her smile and contagious laugh. We love you Glo. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to World Central Kitchen at wck.org
. View the online memorial for Gloria Settle