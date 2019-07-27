Santa Cruz Sentinel Obituaries
|
Services
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
831-423-5721
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
View Map
Burial
Following Services
The Garden of Memories
768 Abbott St
Salinas, CA
View Map
Gordon Thomas


1936 - 2019
Gordon Thomas
July 11, 1936 - July 16, 2019
Resident Of Santa Cruz
Gordon Thomas died on July 16, 2019 at Dominican Hospital. At his side was Suzanne Guerrero, his companion and partner of over 25 years.
Gordon was a retired insurance broker and arrived in Santa Cruz over 45 years ago by way of Chicago, Illinois. On the way, he lived and worked in Salinas and Santa Rosa in the insurance field.
Born in Hammond, Indiana, he was raised in Chicago and after his stint in the U.S. Army, he lived in New York for a few years in the 1960's. Wherever he lived, Gordon joined dance groups, particularly of Eastern European origin, and was known for his beautiful footwork.
He was a member of the Santa Cruz Flotilla of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary for many years.
His father Raymond Stanley Thomas and mother Edith M. Carpenter predeceased him, as well as brothers Neil and Wallace Thomas. His sisters Sybil Schutzius of Tinley Park, Illinois and Joan Fleener of Stillwell, Kansas survive Gordon as well as many nieces and nephews. Gordon is survived by daughters Lisa Sanders of New York and Keeley Schoeder (Ken) of Clovis, California.
Services will be held on Tuesday July 30th, 2019 with the viewing at 9:30 AM and the service at 11 AM at Benito & Azzaro. The burial will follow immediately after at The Garden of Memories, 768 Abbott St., Salinas, California.


View the online memorial for Gordon Thomas
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on July 27, 2019
