Grady VanCleve

Sept. 4, 1960 - June 4, 2020
Phoenix, AZ
Grady was the ultimate friend and salesman, known for his sense of humor and fun. He enjoyed fishing for salmon in Alaska and the Monterey Bay, fly fishing at Lee's Ferry, skiing and traveling. But mostly he enjoyed doing these things with family and friends.
After graduating from Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, AZ, Grady took a year off to help his brother build a home in Loomis, CA. He returned to college at University of Arizona, graduating with a major in horticulture. Grady joined Western Farm Service in 1984 in Southern California and worked his way up to the top Turf & Ornamental salesperson, moving to Santa Cruz in 1989. Grady loved sharing his knowledge of plants, insects, diseases with customers and coworkers alike.
Grady is survived by his brother David Van Cleve, his sister Virginia Iliff, and their families, and his ex-wife, Marla Henry.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jun. 16, 2020.
