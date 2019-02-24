Greg Weber

Dec. 21, 1954 - Feb. 4, 2019

Resident of Aptos



Greg Weber peacefully passed away on February 4th, after a long battle with cancer. Greg was born in Sacramento, CA, graduated from Santa Cruz High School, and was a resident of Aptos.

Greg loved music. He attended as many concerts as he could at the Kuumbwa Jazz Center in Santa Cruz as well as some more extravagant concerts like the time he surprised his wife, Ruth, with a David Bowie concert in Amsterdam. He loved Grateful Dead shows and made sure his children knew all the lyrics.

Greg could often be found in the kitchen, making his delicious pizzas and planning the perfect cocktail to compliment; much to the delight of his family and friends.

He was an amateur wine maker. Friends gathering in the family garage joked that it takes a lot of beer to make good wine.

Greg enjoyed being a season ticket holder with Ruth during the glory days of the 49ers. They were renowned for their tailgate parties of gourmet food. A proud founding member of the infamous "Aptos Peanut Throwers", he cheered for his SF Giants and always stayed until the end of the game at The Stick.

Greg owned Weber's Chevron until 2004, a gas station started by his father, Duane Weber of Aptos.

Greg and his wife owned Aptos Shoes and Apparel for 35 years, and retired in 2015. Retirement was spent traveling to Hawaii, enjoying their 4 grandchildren and laughing with friends.

Greg is survived by his wife, Ruth, of 41 years, his children, Matt Weber and Nicole Weber Karaszewski, and his mother, Gloria Weber. Greg is preceded in death by his father, Duane Weber. He will be greatly missed, and his life will be celebrated as often as we hear wonderful music and open a good bottle of wine.

A celebration of Greg's life will take place on Saturday, March 9th at 11am at St Stephen's Lutheran Church (2500 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95062).





View the online memorial for Greg Weber Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary