Gregory Leonard Bieser

March 27, 1946 to May 8, 2019

Resident of Aptos



The hearts of family and friends were broken with the passing Greg Bieser, AKA Pakka and Captain Greggie, on May 8. Greg will be remembered for his big heart, love of a great story about old times, his generosity and contagious laugh.

Born in San Anselmo, he attended Paly High, where he found his love of golf on the golf team. Greg worked for ARC managing Fiesta Lanes. He bowled several perfect 300 games! He later worked for several companies selling wafer testing equipment, and started Probe Specialist with partner Randy.

In his younger years, he was an avid water skier and golfer. Stories of his younger years (he called them black hair stories, as he turned grey at an early age) included concerts at the Fillmore, water ski camping and more concerts. The Halloween parties were legendary. Later he 'settled down' for concerts by the Rolling Stones and probably his favorite, Jimmy Buffet. In later years, he joined the SIRS of Aptos, and enjoyed golf, bocce, and monthly luncheons with great friends.

Although he loved to travel and vacation, his favorite place in this world was the cabin at Pine Mountain Lake. There he enjoyed playing golf, cruising on the lake in the party boat, but mostly sitting on the deck with a cocktail listening to tunes. Greg loved to play golf, and in 1996 won the prestigious Mother Lode championship at Pine Mountain Lake with partner George.

He was a loving husband to Dale, father to Jennifer Eckerman (Scott) and Tim Bieser (Erin); grandfather to Nicole and Emily Eckerman, and Jackson and Grace Bieser; and a friend to too many to mention.

To remember Greg, the family asks you share a great story or memory, and toast to a life well lived. As a tribute to his generosity, perhaps a random act of kindness or donation to a charity.

A Celebration of Life is planned for Wednesday, July 17th at 2 p.m. in the Bayview Room at the Seascape Resort in Aptos. Friends are welcome to attend.









View the online memorial for Gregory Leonard Bieser Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on July 13, 2019