Guy WingoJune 26, 1954 - July 25, 2020Santa Cruz CountyGuy Francis Wingo passed away July 25, comfortably at home, surrounded by his loving family, after a short battle with cancer. At only one month after his 66th birthday, he was too young to leave this world.Guy was born in Las Vegas and traveled around for much of his young childhood as his father was a hotel manager. His family moved to Santa Cruz in 1964 when his father was hired to manage the Dream Inn. Guy attended Mission Hill Junior High and was a graduate of Santa Cruz High in 1972.For all of his career he was a member of the Scotts Valley community. He started working at Larry's Shell on the corner of Scotts Valley Drive and Mount Hermon Road and then owning Larry's Auto Care for the last 31 years. He was known by everyone as honest and fair, and was loved by his employees and loyal customers. He always wanted to help someone down on their luck and gave a million second chances. All of these individuals he considered an extension of his family.Guy's passions were his family, good wine, and history. He knew every topic and loved every book. Don't get him started talking about history! He was an amazing cook and loved to prepare extravagant meals for his family which almost all started with the toast: "Here's to those that love us...". He enjoyed wine so much that he built his own cellar and considered himself an amateur sommelier. In all activities, he was happiest when sharing them with his family.Guy is survived by his loving wife Debbie of 42 years. They met while working at The Flame on Mission Street when they were juniors in high school and after six years together, were married at the age of 23. Their two daughters, Emily and Audrey Wingo, their spouses, Jordan Schneider and Jeroen Van der Steen, and four grandchildren; Olive, Hazel, Garrett, and Makayla. His two sisters, Steacie Brightman and Leta Van den Heuval. He is preceded in death by his father Ernie Wingo and mother Pat McDonald.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation.