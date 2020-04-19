|
H. Reed Searle
March 30, 1932 - February 21, 2020
A Resident of Santa Cruz, Ca
H. Reed Searle, long-time Santa Cruz political activist, passed away on February 21 at home, surrounded by family. Well-known to the Santa Cruz progressive community as an adviser, advocate, supporter, and occasional curmudgeon, Reed devoted himself to the well-being of Santa Cruz and was honored with an official proclamation of "Reed Searle Appreciation Day" on November 10, 2018. Born March 30, 1932, in Rockford, IL, he attended the University of Chicago, served in the U.S. Army, and received a law degree from Hastings College of Law. He spent his career in private practice as an attorney in San Jose and Santa Cruz before spending a number of years living in England, where he enjoyed long country walks, bike rides and the occasional beer. In Santa Cruz he played folk music, listened to opera, hosted many political meetings, and was a regular on the West Cliff Drive walking circuit every morning. He was able to combine two great passions of travel and opera over his life by seeing 21 complete performances of Wagner's Ring Cycle Operas in 8 countries. He is survived by two ex-wives, Barbara Searle and Suzanne Searle; companion Yvonne Jaycox; two children, David Joshua Searle-White and Karen Linnea Searle; and four grandchildren, all of whom, he often said, he loved fiercely. He is greatly missed.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Apr. 19, 2020