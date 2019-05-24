Home

Lake Oswego, OR
Former Watsonville resident, Harold Frederick Benich, 68, succumbed to a lengthy illness at his home in Lake Oswego, OR. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Marsha Benich, his sons Ralph J. Ledbetter (Gennifer), Steven Toriumi, Jason Castro (Andrea), grandchildren Ryan, Grace and Seth and brother Ron Benich (Suzi Rossi). He is preceeded in death by his brother Fred Benich.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on May 24, 2019
