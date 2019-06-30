Harold J. Vaughn

June 22, 1936 - June 17, 2019

Aptos

LCDR Harold J. Vaughn, Navy (Ret.) passed away June 17 of heart failure in Corralitos. He was 82.

Harold was born in Edwardsburg, Michigan, in a log cabin. He later moved to Indianapolis, where he met his future wife, Grace. In his 22-year career with the Navy, he piloted P-3 Orion sub-chasers, flying patrols in the Vietnam conflict as well as deployments in Maine, Washington state, Hawaii and Bahrain. He also served on the aircraft carrier USS Kearsarge, and was onboard when it was filmed for the movie Tora! Tora! Tora!

Harold and his family eventually settled in Sunnyvale, where he served as Moffett Field's safety officer. He earned bachelor degrees from the General Motors Institute in Flint, Michigan and the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey. Upon retiring from the Navy, he became a bus driver for Santa Clara County Transit.

After Grace's passing in 1993, Harold married his second wife, Sharon, and celebrated his retirement from bus driving with an RV trip across Canada and the United States. They bought a home in Aptos, where they have lived for 21 years. Harold served as president of the Seacliff Improvement Association and the Santa Cruz chapter of Military Officers Association of America.

Harold loved Monterey Bay and especially Seacliff Beach. He was an accomplished athlete in football, volleyball and softball, and enjoyed following the '49ers, Giants and Warriors. He had a series of pet poodles, enjoyed many vacations to Hawaii, and was a terrific dancer, specializing in old-school jitterbug.

Harold leaves his wife Sharon, six children, ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Scholarship Fund at MOAA Santa Cruz, PO Box 1011, Santa Cruz, CA 95061.





