Harry Borreson

Jan. 27, 1930 - May 30, 2019

Santa Cruz

Harry Martin Borreson, 89, of Santa Cruz, passed away on May 30, 2019 in his home in Coarsegold, California.

The viewing will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday June 9th at the Palm Memorial Sierra Chapel at Road 426, Oakhurst CA 93644.

Funeral service and burial will be held at 2 p.m., Monday June 10th at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery on 32053 McCabe Rd., Gustine CA 95332. Arrangements are by the Palm Memorial Sierra Chapel. A Celebration of life will be held after the service around 4 p.m. at 240 Migues Mountain Ln., Aptos CA.

Mr. Borreson was born in Osceola, Iowa to John Conrad Borreson and Caroline Edda Schotka on January 27, 1930. He married Mary Helen Valencia on September 27, 1965 in San Diego, California. He purchased a family grocery store, B&H Market, in 1974 on Ocean St., Santa Cruz and ran a successful business for nearly 30 years. His business helped support the Pajaro Rescue Mission weekly. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the Marines as a staff Sergeant, serving two tours abroad. Mr. Borreson was a member and donor to the Santa Cruz Cycling Club -- an avid cycler, he accomplished hundreds of century and double century rides, including the Markleyville death ride seven years in a row. He was an usher at Twin Lakes Baptist church for 25 plus years and volunteer and troop leader for Boy Scouts of America, Troop 604 in Scotts Valley for several years. He will be remembered for his rare ability to make anyone comfortable and the friendliness he offered every person who walked through his door.

Mr. Borreson is preceded in death by his brother, John, and sister, Dorothea, as well as his mother and his father.

Mr. Borreson is survived by his wife, Mary Helen Borreson, his four sons Daniel, Marcus, Anthony, and Kim, his daughter Gayle, daughter-in-law Michele, grandchildren, Danny, Cody, Mariah, Gabriel, Danielle, Rachel, Marissa, Mason, and Daniel.

Memorials may be given to Palm Memorial Sierra Chapel.





