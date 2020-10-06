Harry Gee Fu Dong
Apr. 28, 1961 – Sept. 28, 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
Harry Dong passed away on Monday September 28, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in Southern California after a two-year long battle with Leukemia. He was 59.
Harry was born on April 28, 1961, the eldest of three children of Larry and Catherine Dong. Harry grew up in Santa Cruz and was a graduate of Santa Cruz High School, class of 1979. In that same year, he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He went on to study at San Francisco State and later graduated from Brooks Institute of Photography in 1985. Harry went on to take over his family's photography studio which he operated from 1985 until his retirement in 2016. During this time, he interacted with and photographed multiple generations of families in the community. It was not uncommon for Harry to take a couple's wedding portrait and then subsequently their children's school pictures. Following his retirement, Harry pursued his entrepreneurial interests in real estate and investing.
In his spare time, he enjoyed being with his family, shopping, mountain biking, and other activities. He was enthusiastic about many things which cultivated a collection of cars, cameras, watches, and tools. He had an incredible passion for food which fostered a backyard full of barbeques.
Harry is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Helen; three children, Ryan, Jessica and Marcus; his parents, Larry and Catherine; siblings, Lilly (Tia) and, Ron (Cathy); god daughter, Melissa Mahurin; and numerous nephews and nieces; and extended family.
A visitation will take place on Sunday October 11, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel, 1050 Cayuga St, Santa Cruz, CA, all are invited to attend. Funeral service will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 beginning at 11:00 am. Due to current health restrictions, attendance for the service will be limited to family. For those who wish to participate but are unable to do so in person, please go to the following link, https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/875781403
where you can view the service online. Interment will follow at Oakwood Memorial Park, 3301 Paul Sweet Rd, Santa Cruz, CA.
To express your condolences or to share a remembrance with Harry's family please visit www.pacificgardenschapel.com
. In lieu of flowers, please consider a monetary donation to Be The Match organization (bethematch.org
