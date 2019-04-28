Helen J. Roberts

April 16, 1932 - April 20, 2019

Lifelong Santa Cruz Resident

Helen Roberts passed away peacefully at home after a long illness on the day before Easter. She was surrounded by family. She was born Helen Louise Jones in San Jose California to James Jones and Marion Knight Jones. As a very young child she moved with her family back to Santa Cruz. A descendant of Dr. Benjamin Knight, an early settler in Santa Cruz in the 1870s, and Granddaughter of Appellate Judge Benjamin B Knight she considered herself to be a third generation Santa Cruz native.

Helen graduated from Santa Cruz High School in 1949 and went to work for the Santa Cruz County Assessors office where she worked for a total of 37 years until her retirement in 1995. She was an active member of Omega Nu for many years as well as a member of Christian Life Center since 1972 where after retirement she served as a volunteer in a variety of positions. Additionally, she enjoyed flower arranging, watercolor painting, attending and teaching Bible study groups, and hosting gatherings of friends and family.

Helen is preceded in death by her parents, as well as her sisters Barbara and Dorothy, and her husband C. Everett Roberts. She is survived by her children Ken Lynch, Sharon O'Brien, and David Lynch (Rebekah), 7 beloved grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and many dear friends.

Helen had an infectious laugh that brought joy to everyone around her. She was a mighty prayer warrior who will be missed for her kindness, generosity and her ability to always see the best in people.

The family would like to thank the office of Dr Amy McMullen, The staff at Visiting Angels, and Hospice of Santa Cruz for their invaluable help. An extra special thank you to Estella Gomez, her caregiver, companion and cherished friend.

There will be a celebration of Helen's life Saturday, June 1st 3:00PM at Christian Life Center 1009 Mission St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060

In lieu of flowers Please consider a donation to one of her favorite charities:

Assist International https://www.assistinternational.org/

Young Enough to Serve (YES Ministries) 1040 Creek Dr, Scotts Valley, CA 95066

Hospice of Santa Cruz





