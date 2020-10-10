Helen Louise GiblinJuly 23, 1936 - October 1, 2020Scotts ValleyHelen moved to Santa Cruz with her family when she was 7 years old and has lived in Santa Cruz County ever since. She was a true local! Helen graduated from Santa Cruz High in 1954 and worked at a pie shop on the BoardWalk. She met her dear friend Ginger Parker when she was 12 years old and they remained lifelong friends. After High School, Helen attended the French Hospital School of Nursing in San Francisco and worked as a nurse both at Dominican and Visiting Nurses for many years. She loved taking care of people and was regularly advising family and friends on health matters. Helen met her future husband Tom when she was 15 and they were married for 43 years before he passed away. They owned the Chevron Station in Felton from 1961 to 2011.Helen had many interests whether it was cooking, traveling, reading, quilting, or tending to her roses, but her biggest passion was investing in people. She was always there for her family, friends, and community, whether it was volunteering for blood pressure clinics, sending a card for every life event, or calling to check in on how you were doing. She always had time for you. Her greatest joy in life was her five grandchildren.Helen is survived by her two sons, Mike (Sheila) and Mark (LeeAnne) Giblin, and her five grandchildren: Gabrielle, Riley, Jack, Jamesly, and Alexis Giblin. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Tom Giblin. Helen is also survived by many family and friends whom she loved dearly. A private graveside service is scheduled for Oct. 17th and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later time.Gifts in memory of Helen Giblin can be made to: Hospice of Santa Cruz County, 940 Disc Drive, Scotts Valley, CA 95066