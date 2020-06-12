Helen Louise Stoodley
Feb. 22, 1927 - June 2, 2020
Long Time Resident of Santa Cruz
Helen Louise Stoodley passed away on June 2, 2020, at home, cared for by family. She was 93 years old. Helen was a long time resident of Santa Cruz, and a devout member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Church for over 65 years, where she was well known. She was born in Mayville, Wisconsin, coming to Santa Cruz with friends to work for the phone company, where she met and married Allan Stoodley, 70 years ago.
In her youth Helen was always there for others. She received a Commendation from the USO for her volunteer work in the 40's, offering conversation and dancing with the servicemen who were on leave. Her smile and laugh were amazing and she was quick to share them with you. She could be seen around Santa Cruz in her 1968 Chevy Camaro, taking friends to church or appointments, and offering her time to all who needed it. She enjoyed riding her bicycle all over the County, even to Davenport, as well as to garage sales. She could be seen walking anywhere and everywhere at any time. She was an avid cook and gardener and loved growing everything (the best were the green beans), with her husband Allan. She unconditionally loved children and they loved her.
She was an avid collector of antiques and nostalgia. Over the years she could be seen selling her finds at various shops. She particularly enjoyed items from the Victorian era and things with logos of businesses, some of which are long gone, here in Santa Cruz. She would share her extensive knowledge with anyone who showed an interest.
Helen is survived by her son Jerry and pre-deceased by her husband Allan and son Dale, as well as five siblings. She is survived by close family all over the United States; Daughters, Sons, Nephews, Nieces and Cousins. A virtual Mass will be said at Our Lady Star of the Sea on Sunday 6/14 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her name to Our Lady Star of the Sea ENDOWMENT FUND, 515 Frederick Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95062. If you would like to send condolences to Helen's family, light a candle or share a memory please visit www.scmemorial.com.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.