Helen Marie Kennedy
Oct. 19, 1915 - Sept. 26, 2019
Chico
Helen M. Kennedy was born October 19, 1915, to Roxanne and James Nugent in the family home on East Lake Avenue in Watsonville. The home is no longer there, but the Nugent Ranch is still farmed and carries the family name.
Helen attended Notre Dame Grammar and High School in Watsonville before attending college at Holy Name in Oakland. In 1942 she married George B. Kennedy in Helena, Montana. They moved to Salinas, CA, and stayed until 1956 when they moved to San Carlos. Helen was an active member of St. Mathias Catholic Church in Redwood City where she belonged to the Altar Society and Prayer Group. She was also a member of the American Legion, Post 585, in San Carlos. In 2011 she and her daughter moved to Chico to be close to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Helen leaves behind her daughter, Jane Kennedy of Chico, her grandchildren, Nicholas G. Ponce and Keri (Shawn) Lockard and five great-grandchildren. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. Helen is preceded in death by her husband, George, in 1978.
A rosary will be recited Monday, October 7, at 12:45 followed by Mass at 1:00 p.m. at St. Patrick's Church, 721 Main Street, Watsonville, CA 95076. Burial will follow at Valley Public Cemetery, 2445 E. Lake Ave., Watsonville.
Donations are preferred to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Mehl's Colonial Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019