|
|
Helen May Bloomstrand
May 13, 1932 - Sept. 13, 2019
Santa Cruz
Helen May Bloomstrand brightened our world and that of her parents, Mollie "Mimi" Conger and George Conger on Friday the thirteenth of May, 1932. She left us, bathed in her purple shadow and holding her husband's hand, on Friday the thirteenth of September, 2019. What happened in between is the stuff of family legend. "Make someone smile today" was her motto, and she spread her blanket of love not just over family but everyone she met, especially children. Her home was open to all, and she was never happier than when the house was full of people. Meatloaf and scalloped potatoes,hot dogs and homemade potato salad, chocolate chip cookies and coconut cream pie were ladled out along with lots of love. Helen met her husband, Ralph Bloomstrand at Washington State College in February of 1951. As their love grew Ralph's grades plummeted, and only a last minute dedication to his studies allowed Ralph to graduate on time. They were married on October twenty-eighth, 1951 and nine months later the first of five children arrived. The youngest daughter, Amy, was gone at 21. "I have five lovable amazing children, one who has gone ahead to be with the Lord." Helen is survived by her spouse of 67 years, four children,six grandchildren, and two great-granddaughters. In Helen's own words,"I did my best, and I hope I didn't hurt too many people. I was not perfect, but I enjoyed my life." Our sadness and sorrow will linger, but the memory of her love will never fade. What she gave can not be measured, and what she left will be treasured, a spark of love that ignited a fire in all of our hearts. "Many people loved me" A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, November 30 at UCSC Arboretum. Please contact the family for details.
View the online memorial for Helen May Bloomstrand
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Nov. 3, 2019