Helen Patricia Lundbeck
May 23, 1931 - April 19, 2020
A longtime resident of Aptos
Helen Patricia Lundbeck, a long time resident of Aptos, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
Helen made her journey from the physical world to her New Eternal Home in Heaven. She fought to extend her time on earth, but in the end, God had a better plan and called her home. She is now at peace with her beloved husband Bill, son Mike and dog Buddy.
Helen was born to the late Benjamin and Catherine Klotz on May 23, 1931 in Johnstown, PA. While attending college in Washington DC, she met and married William "Bill" Lundbeck on August 15, 1953. They were happily married for 43 years and raised six wonderful children. Helen was committed to her 50-year career as a Clinical Lab Scientist with much of her career working at Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz, CA. Helen was a devout Catholic who attended St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Capitola, CA.
She is survived by her children, Lynn, Lori, Leigh, Lisa, and Matt, 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She leaves behind numerous loving relatives and friends, and coworkers. Our family would like to thank our longtime family friend, Jinx, Dr. Kenneth Andrews, Dominican Hospital, along with the hospital nurses, doctors, and staff that took wonderful care of our mom.
The family will be having a private burial and a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to at www.stjude.org/give. if you would like to express your condolences to Helen's family, share your memories or light a candle for her, please visit www.scmemorial.com
View the online memorial for Helen Patricia Lundbeck
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2020