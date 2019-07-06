Helene Buchanan Hayes

February 23, 1933 - June 9, 2019

Santa Cruz

Helene Buchanan Hayes, born on February 23, 1933 in San Jose, California, to Pauline Granger Buchanan and Herbert Buchanan, passed away with her family at her side on June 9, 2019 in Santa Cruz, California. She was raised in the Willow Glen and Rose Garden neighborhoods of San Jose before moving with her family to Los Gatos, where she graduated from Los Gatos High School in 1950. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Richard Glazier, and was preceded in death by her mother, father, and her sister Anne Anderson. Helene is survived by her sons, Steven Sanders (Kate Karpilow), Jeffrey Sanders (T Sanders), Jon Sanders, Arthur Padilla (Claudia Padilla), and her daughter Alison Welsh (Mark Welsh), as well as 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren and her nieces and nephews.

Helene had a keen intelligence and ready wit. She was an indomitable combination of strong but soft, brutally honest but warmly inviting, demure but hilarious. She was known as a formidable adversary in games of cribbage and bridge. She shared an interest in motorcycling with her husband Richard and they took many long-distance trips on their Honda GoldWing well into her 80's. She will be remembered by all for her strength, compassion and her no-nonsense attitude.

She raised her children as a single mother in the 60s & 70s and instilled in all a strong work ethic, honesty and a dedication to family. She overcame many hardships as a young mother, moving with her children at various times to Alaska, Lake Tahoe, Mill Valley and San Jose, where she built a successful career in the insurance industry, rising from a clerical position to an executive in a predominately male field.

She and her husband Richard retired to Oregon before moving back to Northern California several years ago to be closer to family and friends. They settled first in Scotts Valley and more recently in Santa Cruz. She was able to re-establish connections with childhood friends from grammar school and high school, who joined her at an 85th birthday celebration in 2018.

She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and community.

The family would like to share their appreciation on behalf of "the lady with the purple hair" to the staff at Dominican Hospital and to Dr. Singh who together took great care of her. A private memorial celebration will be held on July 27th, at Pasatiempo. The family requests that donations be made to the Santa Cruz SPCA in lieu of flowers. Please email [email protected] for information on services.





