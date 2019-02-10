Helma M. Cathrein

July 4, 1957 ~ January 16, 2019

Resident of Santa Cruz

Helma passed peacefully on January 16, 2019, with her daughter Halina and her son Marcel by her side. Helma came to Santa Cruz from Germany, in 1983 after she married the love of her life, Volker Cathrein. Together they raised a successful son and daughter in Santa Cruz, CA. Helma's life work was a homemaker and providing a perfect upbringing for her children. Sadly in October of 2006 her husband of 23 years years has passed away. She then gave the rest of her life, ensuring her children would grow up to be successful adults; which she did with grace. Helma was the happiest going out to lunch with her family, overlooking the ocean and enjoying a glass of wine.

Over the last few years Helma's health began to decline as she was living without her husband and giving everything she had to her children. She was the most amazing mother her children could have ever asked for and the strongest person that they knew.

The family would like to thank everyone that made Helma smile and we ask that you remember her fondly. Helma is now at rest and can be with her husband Volker again. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Helma's name to Santa Cruz SPCA (2685 Chanticleer Ave., Santa Cruz, CA 95065)

Say hi to dad for us mom, we love you – Halina & Marcel





