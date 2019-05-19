Henry Christmann

July 29,1926 - April 24, 2019

Santa Cruz

Long time Santa Cruz resident Hank "Nibby" Christmann passed away peacefully in his home on April 24. He was 92 years old.

Hank grew up in St Louis and after finishing high school, enlisted in the Navy during WWII. He returned to study engineering at Washington University where he met his future wife, Marjorie Held. Upon graduation from college Hank went to work for General Electric in the Chicago area. In 1973 he transferred to GE's nuclear power division and settled down in Santa Cruz where he has lived ever since. Hank and Marge enjoyed 60 years of marriage and many wonderful retirement years filled with travel, dancing, friends, bridge, sailing and family. Hank is survived by his son John and daughter Gail, 5 grandchildren, and 2 great grand children. Hank was a strong man with a big heart and welcoming smile. To be hugged by him was to feel safe and warm forever.

A celebration of his life will be held at the Santa Cruz Yacht Club on Sunday, June 2nd at 3:00 PM.





