Henry J. Muse

January 19, 1971 - July 1, 2019

A Lifelong Resident of Santa Cruz

Henry J. Muse passed away in the loving arms of his wife on July 1st, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer. He was 48. Born on January 19th, 1971, to Handy and Thelma Muse, Henry grew up in Santa Cruz attending Bay View Elementary, Mission Hill Junior High and Santa Cruz High School, where he met many of his lifelong best friends. In his early years, Henry enjoyed family trips to Louisiana, where he held fond memories of fishing, hunting, and southern cooking. He welcomed a daughter, Markesha, in 1989. As a young father, he matured quickly and surrounded himself with people to help nurture and raise his daughter. Being naturally athletic, with superhuman strength, Henry became interested in the sport of powerlifting. His dedication and self-discipline led him to find success in the sport, competing in national, professional competitions and winning several awards for dead lift, bench press, and squat. He offered his talents to the many clients he trained over the years.

Henry always knew he wanted to pursue a career in law enforcement and as a child he dreamt of becoming a deputy sheriff and wearing a round brim hat. He sought out mentorship in the field, which led him to become a volunteer agitator for police k-9 training. He became very good at it and this experience solidified his desire to join the police force. He volunteered on and off over the years and enjoyed his work with k-9 training and felt especially grateful for the friendships and mentorship he received. After graduating in the top ten percent of his class from the Monterey Peninsula Police Academy, Henry worked for the Fresno Police Dept., Del Rey Oaks Police Dept., and most recently the Santa Cruz Police Dept., where many of his mentors had worked before him. Henry was married to his wife Kerry of 12 years and was blessed with 2 sons, Maverick 10, and Justus 2. In his free time, Henry enjoyed running, fishing and coaching and mentoring young athletes in the many sports his son Maverick played. He loved good food and spending quality time with friends and family.

Henry was the only person many truly trusted. He lived his life with integrity and values that he passed on to his children. Henry will be remembered most for his illuminating smile and deep signature laugh, that many have attempted to mimic. He loved hard and was loved by many. Henry attracted friends from all walks of life and if you were lucky enough to call him family, friend, co-worker, or neighbor, then you were blessed by his protection. He was strong as an ox, but quiet and calm. He had great pride in his children and enjoyed his life as a father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend. When he spoke, people listened. When he laughed, you laughed.

Henry is survived by his parents Handy and Thelma Muse of Madera, his sisters Lorita Olson and Tracy Rivers of Watsonville, his brother Alfie Muse of Santa Cruz, his wife, Kerry Muse of Santa Cruz and his children, Markesha Dubis of Tracy, Maverick and Justus Muse of Santa Cruz, and grandson, Mikai Moore of Tracy. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Adrian Olson.

A memorial and celebration of Henry's life will be held on Thursday, July 25th, 2019 at 3 pm at Twin Lakes Church, Aptos, Ca. A reception for friends and family to follow.





View the online memorial for Henry J. Muse Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on July 21, 2019