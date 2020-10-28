Henry William (Hank) Olson, Jr.Oct. 26, 1936 - Oct. 21, 2020Santa CruzBorn in Chicago, IL and raised in Pasadena, CA, Hank Olson passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Wednesday in Santa Cruz.A graduate of San Diego State University with a degree in journalism, Hank served with the California National Guard, worked as a reporter for United Press International and a bank officer.Hank and his wife Gale met in southern California at an event held by the Tip-Toppers Club (a social group for tall singles) and married soon after.As the family grew tall and moved to northern California, Hank earned his CPA certificate and built a successful accounting practice in Santa Cruz from which he built personal and business relationships with the community for over 30 years.He was active in Rotary International and a dedicated member of University Baptist and Twin Lakes churches, with an enduring faith.Throughout his life he loved reading, writing, music, baseball, skiing, and travel with friends to Europe, Australia, New Zealand and all over North America.During his career and in retirement Hank pursued a lifetime love of business and creativity, earned a Masters Degree in Taxation and his real estate license, kept writing (eventually self-publishing a novel), and took vocal lessons.Hank's patience and sense of humor will be missed by friends, colleagues, his church family and especially by his loving wife Gale, daughter Terri Ryan (and Mike Ryan), son Eric Olson (and Emily Olson) and three grandchildren Bailey Ryan Lynch (and Dylan Lynch), Kelsey Ryan, and grandson Ryan Olson.