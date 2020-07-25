Hildegard WiedemannJuly 4, 1940 to May 20, 2020Santa CruzBorn to Karl and Hildegard Wik, our Hildegard came into the world July 4, 1940 in Opfenbach, Westallgau, Germany. The Coat of Arms of this village features a unicorn. Writings of Unicorns claim that where they exist, there is hope and joy. She is survived by her husband, Helmut, of 58 years and their two sons, Martin (and wife Amy) and Frank, and her two sisters Beatrice and Marlis. Emigrating from Germany, to the United States in 1972, the Wiedemanns settled in Palo Alto, CA. Hildegard was always fascinated by the American landscape, especially the pioneers. Among her favorite authors were Willa Cather and Laura Ingalls Wilder, who wrote about the pioneer spirit from a woman's perspective. Hildegard explored the settlers' stories by taking her family on many trips to California's Gold Rush towns, Yosemite, and the missions along Highway 1. She will always be in our hearts, and is dearly missed.