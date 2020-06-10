Sorry to here we lost a great man . I am so lucky that I had the chance to work for such a great family owned company. I came to work as a line driver for Big Creek. Bud always made time to stop and talk to me when I was getting loaded for my next trip and he would ask me how i was doing and if there was traffic out there. He had a way of making me feel good. I told him one day, "You know Bud, I would sure like to get a picture of truck #49 with a load of red wood. That would sure look good if i had one." Well to my surprise he took a picture of the truck, coming out of the front gate from across the highway. A few days later, I was handed an envelope with the picture of truck #49 just how I wanted it. That is the kind of man that he was. I have that picture hanging in my family room and I will always remember him when I look at it.

Tony Lopez