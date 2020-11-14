Howard James Gustin II (Jim)Jan. 27, 1945 - Nov. 3, 2020Resident of SoquelJim Gustin was born on January 27, 1945, in San Jose, CA, to Howard and Helen Gustin. He passed away on November 3, 2020 at the age of 75 from an advanced stage of emphysema. He was the brother of Pam Allison (Gary) of Los Gatos and Bill Gustin (Kathryn) of Aromas.Jim, along with his brother and sister, grew up in the Rosegarden area of San Jose and spent later years on a walnut ranch in East San Jose, previously owned by his grandfather. As a young boy he was active in scouting, 4-H and water sports. He attended Trace Elementary and Mariposa Private School. He graduated from Andrew Hill High School and attended both San Jose City College and San Jose State College. He served in the San Jose National Guard, stationed in Monterey.His adult years were spent living in the Santa Cruz Mountains, Idaho, and Santa Cruz. Jim traveled extensively in Europe, living in Garmisch, Germany for over a year and traveling through most of the European countries. He was interested in everything, a great cook, guitar enthusiast, and a voracious reader. He loved to discuss any subject and would challenge anyone, who would listen, to a debate. He was a collector of antiques and art and loved automobiles. He spent many years boating in the Delta and sailing in San Francisco Bay. His love of the water and adventure were highlights in his life. He had the gift of gab and the need to find the best possible buys, no matter what he was looking to purchase. He lived life, and "he did it his way".Jim had two rag doll cats named Rudy and Buck. They were part of his family and were always by his side, giving him comfort and joy, especially in the last few years of his life.Due to COVID 19 pandemic precautions, there is not a memorial service planned at this time.