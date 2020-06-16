Inga HoffmanFebruary 9, 1925-June 9, 2020Santa CruzInga Elisabeth Hoffman died peacefully on June 9, 2020. Born February 25, 1925, to Peter & Erikke Nielsen, Inga grew up in the Boston area. She attended nursing school at Simmons University in Boston, and became a nurse during World War II. In 1951, she moved to southern California to marry George Hoffman. They had two sons, Paul and Tony, whom they raised in Pacific Palisades. During this time, Inga pursued further education, obtaining a master's in public health at UCLA, and had a lengthy career as a public health educator for the County of Los Angeles. In retirement, she and George moved to Santa Cruz to be near their children, and ultimately their grandchildren, Alexis and Margot. In Santa Cruz, Inga became involved with the League of Women Voters, the Museum of Art & History, and Lifelong Learners. She was a docent at Año Nuevo for many years. She could also be found in her later years walking on West Cliff, at Toadal Fitness, or home reading the New York Times and the New Yorker. She leaves behind her husband George, sons Tony and Paul, granddaughters Alexis and Margot, and daughters-in-law Dina and Judy. We will all miss her sense of social justice, her strong character and love.Inga's family would like to thank the excellent caregivers at Aegis of Aptos, where Inga spent her final few years.