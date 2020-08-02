Irene Bernadicou PettitMarch 6, 1939 - July 24, 2020A Resident of Santa Cruz, CaliforniaIrene Bernadicou Pettit died on July 24, 2020 at the age of 81. She was born to Paul and Anna Bernadicou. She attended St. Agnes Grammar School and St. Mary's High School in Stockton before attending the University of California, Berkeley, graduating in 1961 with a degree in English. She also earned both Elementary and General Secondary teaching credentials at U.C., and taught school for several years. She married Tupper Pettit in 1965. She and her husband moved to New York City, where she attended the New School for Social Research, receiving her Master's degree in 1969. She went on to attend New York University and received a Ph.D. in Psychology in 1972. She and her husband moved to Santa Cruz in 1973, where she opened her private practice as a Psychologist. She continued her practice until November 2012.She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Tupper Pettit, her son and daughter-in-law, Justin and Margaret Pettit, and grandchildren, Claire and James. She is also survived by her sister Jeannette Vandenberg, and brothers Louis Bernadicou and Paul Bernadicou, S.J. She was predeceased by her sisters Madeleine Lynch and Doris McGuire.Irene will be remembered for her empathy and caring heart.Due to current restrictions, there will not be a customary Memorial Mass, but Irene would undoubtedly appreciate a prayer, a toast, and giving a hug to those you love. She was interred at the Mariposa Garden of Santa Cruz Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Cross Church or Hospice of Santa Cruz.