Irene Delucchi

October 8, 1928 - April 4, 2019

Resident of Newark

Irene Anne Delucchi passed peacefully on April 4, 2019 surrounded by her family. Irene was born on October 8, 1928 in Canada to John and Margaret Pletschet. She married the love of her life William Delucchi on November 28, 1953 and settled in Newark, California in 1955.

Irene is survived by her loving husband, William Delucchi, her children, Carla Delucchi and husband, Eric Nield of Logan, Iowa, Peter Delucchi and wife, Angelene Taccini of Chicago, Illinois; her siblings, Jean Hooge and husband Norman, Fern Pletschet; her grandchildren, Sarah, Stephen, Emily, Gina and many Nieces and Nephews. She proceeded in death by her brother Clifford Pletschet.

Irene enjoyed sewing, going for walks, and loved reading endlessly. She was a member at St Edwards Catholic Church.

The family would like to thank the many personal caretakers of Irene: Rhett, Narcisa, Marian, Romandeep, Laurie, Joan, Angelina, Ylea and Latoya.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday April 9, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:30 PM with a rosary at 6:30 PM at Berge Pappas Smith Chapel of the Angels, 40842 Fremont Blvd. Fremont, CA. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday April 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St Edwards Catholic Church, 5788 Thornton Ave, Newark, CA 94560. Burial will on Thurs April 11, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Holy Cross Cemetery, 2271 7th Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95062. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations be made to the of California and Nevada, .





