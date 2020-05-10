Irene Ruth GronerApril 4, 1924 - April 28, 2020Charlottesville, VAIrene Ruth Groner passed away on April 28, 2020 at Rosewood Village Greenbrier in Charlottesville, VA, after a long and valiant struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was the daughter of Albert and Lillian Silver, born on April 4, 1924, in Los Angeles, but spent her youth in San Francisco. She was predeceased by her brother Harold Silver of San Jose; her husband of 67 years, Seymour Groner; and her daughter-in-law Rebecca (Leonard's wife). She is survived by her three sons; Paul and his wife Cindy Benton-Groner of Charlottesville, VA, Norman, and his wife Annmarie Mitroff of Santa Cruz, CA, and Leonard Groner of Aptos, CA. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Paul's children, Kai of Charlottesville, VA, Maya Groner of Seattle, WA, and Anya Groner and her husband Yussef Bennani of New Orleans; and Norman's daughter, Annalee Groner of San Jose, CA. She has two great-grandchildren: Keira Rae and Etienne Paul Bennani of New Orleans.Irene married her high school sweetheart, Seymour Groner, eloping on January 2, 1944, and then followed him into pharmacy, graduating with a degree in pharmacy from the University of California San Francisco as one of the first women to do so. Together they held a number of jobs, which culminated with Seymour's Pharmacy in Cupertino, CA, which they managed for several decades, eventually combining it with a franchise in Ben Franklin Five and Dime, vastly expanding the range of items they offered. After they sold the store, they invested in real estate, very successfully since the Cupertino area was booming. They worked together harmoniously on these projects with Irene being a financially conservative voice while Seymour was more adventurous. They later moved to Aptos and Santa Cruz, CA, and finally settled in Charlottesville, VA to be close to family. Their last house in Santa Cruz had a view of the roller coaster on the Santa Cruz boardwalk, a sight Irene had loved since she was a young girl.Together Irene and Seymour loved spending time with family and friends, sharing long conversations over delicious meals. An adventurous couple, they traveled to all seven continents and particularly enjoyed trips family trips to Oaxaca, Mexico and Indonesia as well as an expedition to Antarctica. Their hobbies included Broadway musicals, ballroom and country dance, and sailing in San Francisco and Monterey Bay.