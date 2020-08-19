1/1
Isaiah "Ira" Pinon
1975 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Isaiah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Isaiah "Ira" Pinon
Feb. 21, 1975 – Aug. 13, 2020
Resident of Oakland
Isaiah "Ira" Pinon passed away on Thursday August 13, 2020 at Kaiser Medical Center in Oakland. He was 45. Born February 21, 1975 in Salinas. He grew up in Salinas and Seaside before moving to the bay area as a teenager. He was a graduate of Mountain View High School, class of 1993. Ira went on to have a career in purchasing as a buyer for a custom design and manufacturer of capital equipment.
A talented athlete, he played football from Pop Warner through high school. He remained an avid sports fan and had an amazing knowledge of football including an incredible memory for current and past sports statistics. He was an accomplished trumpet player, had a passion for fishing, playing golf and photography. Growing up, his uncle and family have always said what a good kid he was.
Ira will be remembered for his big heart, his infectious smile and generous nature. His presence filled any room he was in with love, light, and laughter. He made friends everywhere he went and made sure to continue those friendships for life. If you knew him then you loved him, and he loved you.
He is survived by his loving wife of five years, Amy Thornton Pinon; his daughter, Zophia Pinon; his mother, H. Pinon; his father, I. Hilborn; his sister, Jessica Hilborn and his brother, Aaron Norman; He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends are invited to call at Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel 1050 Cayuga St, Santa Cruz, CA on Saturday August 22 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm or follow this Zoom link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87673278690?pwd=K05FUlo3VE1DdmJETzZQMUM4RkszQT09; password 023660 and on Sunday August 23 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm or follow this Zoom linkhttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/85107579049?pwd=cTI4TlR3MlNEMDE4T0U5cHlNOVMrUT09; password 241903. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.
To express your condolences or to share a remembrance with Isaiah's family please visit www.pacificgardenschapel.com.


View the online memorial for Isaiah "Ira"  Pinon



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
23
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
831-423-5721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by santacruzsentinel.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 18, 2020
I really liked him, great personality, affable and honest in business. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Marcus Vitone
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved