Isaiah "Ira" Pinon
Feb. 21, 1975 – Aug. 13, 2020
Resident of Oakland
Isaiah "Ira" Pinon passed away on Thursday August 13, 2020 at Kaiser Medical Center in Oakland. He was 45. Born February 21, 1975 in Salinas. He grew up in Salinas and Seaside before moving to the bay area as a teenager. He was a graduate of Mountain View High School, class of 1993. Ira went on to have a career in purchasing as a buyer for a custom design and manufacturer of capital equipment.
A talented athlete, he played football from Pop Warner through high school. He remained an avid sports fan and had an amazing knowledge of football including an incredible memory for current and past sports statistics. He was an accomplished trumpet player, had a passion for fishing, playing golf and photography. Growing up, his uncle and family have always said what a good kid he was.
Ira will be remembered for his big heart, his infectious smile and generous nature. His presence filled any room he was in with love, light, and laughter. He made friends everywhere he went and made sure to continue those friendships for life. If you knew him then you loved him, and he loved you.
He is survived by his loving wife of five years, Amy Thornton Pinon; his daughter, Zophia Pinon; his mother, H. Pinon; his father, I. Hilborn; his sister, Jessica Hilborn and his brother, Aaron Norman; He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends are invited to call at Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel 1050 Cayuga St, Santa Cruz, CA on Saturday August 22 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm or follow this Zoom link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87673278690?pwd=K05FUlo3VE1DdmJETzZQMUM4RkszQT09
; password 023660 and on Sunday August 23 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm or follow this Zoom linkhttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/85107579049?pwd=cTI4TlR3MlNEMDE4T0U5cHlNOVMrUT09
; password 241903. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.
To express your condolences or to share a remembrance with Isaiah's family please visit www.pacificgardenschapel.com
. View the online memorial for Isaiah "Ira" Pinon