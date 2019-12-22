|
Isao Sugawara
Mar. 26, 1959 - Nov. 23, 2019
Resident of Santa Cruz
Isao Sugawara passed away from cancer quietly at his home in Santa Cruz, California on November 23, 2019. He was 60. Isao was born in a little town called Motoyoshi in Miyagi, Japan on March 26, 1959 to Tadashi and Sueno Sugawara. He was the youngest of three sons.
Isao was a trained professional Sushi Chef for 30 years at Benten Japanese Restaurant who also enjoyed Judo, sudoku and reading. As per his request, no services will be held.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Dec. 22, 2019