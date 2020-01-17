|
Jack Costella
San Jose
Jack Costella, 84, passed away on Jan 3, 2020. He was born in Santa Cruz but lived the major part of his life in San Jose. He was preceded in death by his son Leon Costella and his parents, John and Freda Costella. He is survived by his wife Keiko Costella, his daughter and son-in-law Lynelle and Mike Wood, grandson Bradley Burdick, sister Carol (Don) Schwartz, sister Patricia Costella, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jim and Sadae Tatsukawa, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jack was very successful in his Landspeed Racing career. He progressed from building model cars, airplanes to dragsters and hot rods to his Landspeed streamliners and lakesters. He was a member of several 200 MPH Clubs, (Bonneville, El Mirage and Murac) and the Bonneville 300 MPH Club. He was inducted into the Dry Lakes Racing Hall of Fame in 2006. He has been featured in movies "Bonneville Wide Open" which won Audience Choice Award and "The World's Fastest". In his Landspeed career Jack has built 12 landspeed vehicles and with partners he has broken 138 records. His top speed was 330 mph. He and his 788 streamliner were invited to be in the Bonneville display at the Earl of March's Goodwood Festival in England. He was instrumental in helping a friend from Brazil build the first LSR Nebulous Theorem Brazil streamliner and became the first North American to race in the first LSR event on the Bolivian Salt Flats in 2017.
"Racing is work. Winning is fun!" Jack touched the hearts of many and the world has lost a special friend!
