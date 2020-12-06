Jack FisherMay 22, 1930 - Nov. 11, 2020Santa CruzJohn C. Fisher known as Jack, known as father, husband, brother, friend, believer and the great inviter.Jack was best known for his hospitality. He loved his home with its open door policy. He loved it filled with friends and family.Jack was born in Deadwood, South Dakota. He was married to Marilyn (deceased 2006) for over 50 years and is survived by their two sons, John and David Fisher.In 2008 Jack married Dorotha Davenport. His brother Dick and his wife Connie also survive Jack.Jack served for 24 years in the United States Navy as an Aircraft Commander USN. He retired in 1975.He then attended Memphis State University procuring a degree in Real Estate and Finance.He fully retired in 1995, spending time in his beloved childhood home on the river in Paradise Park. Jack knew all the various birds that live along the banks of the San Lorenzo River. He knew their names,their songs, their flight patterns and their diets.Jack also volunteered his time as a Court Appointed Special Advocate. He was president and board member for Paradise Park Mason Club, a active member of Military Officers Association. He held the degree of Master Mason since 1960.Jack was a faithful and steady man of God. He attended services, volunteered his time, and studied the Word at Vintage Faith Church. He loved his faith community. He will be greatly missed.