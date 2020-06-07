Jack "Jackie" NickelOct. 23, 1945 - May 5, 2020WatsonvilleJack "Jackie" Ray Nickel, a 40-year resident of Santa Cruz, died unexpectedly at home on May 5, 2020 at the age of 74.He is survived by his sister Toni Seevers Gaylord; children, Greg Nickel (Cheryl), Jacquelyn Parmelee (Chris) and Trisha Cancino (Raymon); his grandchildren Austin Nickel, Sarah Parmelee, Ashleigh Newman, Savannah, Chris and Jeremiah Parmelee. He is also survived by his furry family- Apollo Cancino & Penny Nickel.Jack was born in Los Angeles, California on October 23, 1945 to Carl Nickel & Fawn Ferguson. At an early age, he was an avid baseball player, surfer and car enthusiast. He spent over thirty years in the car business, quickly excelling to managerial positions at Galpin Ford and other Los Angeles dealerships. In the late 1970's he would finally find his home in Santa Cruz as the General Manager of Lewis Volkswagen, where he was awarded the number one VW dealer for sales in the region. In the 1990's he went on to be the general manager for the local Bergstrom Porsche-Audi, Bruce Canepa and Appling Toyota dealerships. Most will remember his small Auto Detail – Restoration shop on Soquel and his love for fixing up old cars. Later in life, Jack loved movie nights with his daughter and son in law, working on his writing and was always a dreamer at heart.Jack supported his children and family through life and their many endeavors. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. He will be remembered with every beach walk we take and sunset we see.A funeral service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations in his name to Elderday (a program of Community Bridges) and the Santa Cruz Animal Shelter.