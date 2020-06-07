Jack "Jackie" Nickel
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack "Jackie" Nickel
Oct. 23, 1945 - May 5, 2020
Watsonville
Jack "Jackie" Ray Nickel, a 40-year resident of Santa Cruz, died unexpectedly at home on May 5, 2020 at the age of 74.
He is survived by his sister Toni Seevers Gaylord; children, Greg Nickel (Cheryl), Jacquelyn Parmelee (Chris) and Trisha Cancino (Raymon); his grandchildren Austin Nickel, Sarah Parmelee, Ashleigh Newman, Savannah, Chris and Jeremiah Parmelee. He is also survived by his furry family- Apollo Cancino & Penny Nickel.
Jack was born in Los Angeles, California on October 23, 1945 to Carl Nickel & Fawn Ferguson. At an early age, he was an avid baseball player, surfer and car enthusiast. He spent over thirty years in the car business, quickly excelling to managerial positions at Galpin Ford and other Los Angeles dealerships. In the late 1970's he would finally find his home in Santa Cruz as the General Manager of Lewis Volkswagen, where he was awarded the number one VW dealer for sales in the region. In the 1990's he went on to be the general manager for the local Bergstrom Porsche-Audi, Bruce Canepa and Appling Toyota dealerships. Most will remember his small Auto Detail – Restoration shop on Soquel and his love for fixing up old cars. Later in life, Jack loved movie nights with his daughter and son in law, working on his writing and was always a dreamer at heart.
Jack supported his children and family through life and their many endeavors. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. He will be remembered with every beach walk we take and sunset we see.
A funeral service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations in his name to Elderday (a program of Community Bridges) and the Santa Cruz Animal Shelter.


View the online memorial for Jack "Jackie" Nickel



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ave Maria Memorial Chapel
609 Main Street
Watsonville, CA 95076
(831) 724-4751
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved