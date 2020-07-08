1/1
Jack Vincent McCooey
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack Vincent McCooey
April 9, 1936 ~ June 17, 2020
Resident of Felton
Jack McCooey, aged 84, and long time resident of Lompico in Santa Cruz County, CA died on June 17th at 3:52 pm, of acute pneumonia at Dominican Hospital.
He lived an interesting and full life. Being an "Army Brat", he grew up in places like Shibuya-Tokyo, Japan and Fontainebleau, France. He was a family man, who was raised with 1 brother and 2 sisters with whom he had a very special bond his entire life. He received his B.S. in Aeronautical Engineering from Saint Louis University, Parks College; becoming an Aeronautical Engineer for Lockheed-Martin, designing defense weapons. Being true to his beliefs about war and his contribution to it, he resigned. He was a talented drafter and electrician for many years. He was married once and adopted 2 children; was a wonderful father so full of love and pride. He loved animals; he bred and showed Irish Setters for many years, he always had a cherished dog by his side. He owned and operated a small milk producing Goat Farm in the 70's. He went back to school and in 1989, received his Master's degree from University California San Francisco, in Psychology, becoming a very skilled Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist, until he retired in 2011. He was a very spiritual man who attended the SAT Temple in Santa Cruz and believed deeply in the teachings of Bhagavan Sri Ramana Maharshi. He had a thirst for knowledge, deeper understanding, and spiritual growth, reading and researching daily throughout his life. His personality radiated love, and intelligence, with a quirky yet clever sense of humor, that captivated his friends and family; filling our hearts with love and admiration. He had many interests and hobbies; he was a talented botanist, landscaper, chemist, engineer, designer and drafter. He loved to travel, spending time in Greece, Bali, Switzerland, China, Amsterdam, and especially Mexico, many times. He learned to speak some Spanish and he loved the Mexican Culture.
He is survived by his children, Jon McCooey, and Tamara (McCooey) Gossage, his son in law Vernon Gossage, and grandchildren, Kyle, Jacob and Caitlyn Gossage, his brother Pat McCooey and sister in law, Lora (Sullivan) McCooey, his brother in law, Ed Turek , and his nieces and nephews whom he adored; Janice Turek, Susan (Turek) Cavanaugh, Sheila (Turek) Coldberg, Christina (George) Attiliis, Katie (George) Galeota, Michael McCooey, and Sean McCooey, Mark Calkins, his children's biological sibling whom he always embraced and welcomed as another son, "The love of his life" for many years and later dearest friend always, Brigitta Beggs, many more dear friends whom he spoke of frequently, as well as his cherished dog, Mijo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent McCooey and Margaret (McDonald) McCooey, sisters, Kathleen (McCooey) Turek, and Sheila (McCooey) George, and niece, Cynthia Turek.
There may be a memorial in the future; presently there is a slide show to memorialize him. If you would like to receive a digital copy or for more information, please contact his daughter, Tamara via email ktvgossage@gmail.com


View the online memorial for Jack Vincent McCooey



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
831-423-5721
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 5, 2020
May God's promise found in John 6:40, of the hope to see our loved ones again, comfort your heart and give you peace, strength, and hope in the days ahead.
July 5, 2020
Jack had the courage of his convictions; to leave a high-level aeronautical engineering job to protest the military was a remarkable thing. He welcomed me to his home and introduced me to his like-minded friends (who also welcomed me) even though I was a career military man on my way to assignments in Korea and Vietnam. He was a gentle man and my children adored their Uncle Jack.
Charles E (Ed) Turek, LTC, USA (retd)
Family
July 5, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved