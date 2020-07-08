Jack Vincent McCooeyApril 9, 1936 ~ June 17, 2020Resident of FeltonJack McCooey, aged 84, and long time resident of Lompico in Santa Cruz County, CA died on June 17th at 3:52 pm, of acute pneumonia at Dominican Hospital.He lived an interesting and full life. Being an "Army Brat", he grew up in places like Shibuya-Tokyo, Japan and Fontainebleau, France. He was a family man, who was raised with 1 brother and 2 sisters with whom he had a very special bond his entire life. He received his B.S. in Aeronautical Engineering from Saint Louis University, Parks College; becoming an Aeronautical Engineer for Lockheed-Martin, designing defense weapons. Being true to his beliefs about war and his contribution to it, he resigned. He was a talented drafter and electrician for many years. He was married once and adopted 2 children; was a wonderful father so full of love and pride. He loved animals; he bred and showed Irish Setters for many years, he always had a cherished dog by his side. He owned and operated a small milk producing Goat Farm in the 70's. He went back to school and in 1989, received his Master's degree from University California San Francisco, in Psychology, becoming a very skilled Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist, until he retired in 2011. He was a very spiritual man who attended the SAT Temple in Santa Cruz and believed deeply in the teachings of Bhagavan Sri Ramana Maharshi. He had a thirst for knowledge, deeper understanding, and spiritual growth, reading and researching daily throughout his life. His personality radiated love, and intelligence, with a quirky yet clever sense of humor, that captivated his friends and family; filling our hearts with love and admiration. He had many interests and hobbies; he was a talented botanist, landscaper, chemist, engineer, designer and drafter. He loved to travel, spending time in Greece, Bali, Switzerland, China, Amsterdam, and especially Mexico, many times. He learned to speak some Spanish and he loved the Mexican Culture.He is survived by his children, Jon McCooey, and Tamara (McCooey) Gossage, his son in law Vernon Gossage, and grandchildren, Kyle, Jacob and Caitlyn Gossage, his brother Pat McCooey and sister in law, Lora (Sullivan) McCooey, his brother in law, Ed Turek , and his nieces and nephews whom he adored; Janice Turek, Susan (Turek) Cavanaugh, Sheila (Turek) Coldberg, Christina (George) Attiliis, Katie (George) Galeota, Michael McCooey, and Sean McCooey, Mark Calkins, his children's biological sibling whom he always embraced and welcomed as another son, "The love of his life" for many years and later dearest friend always, Brigitta Beggs, many more dear friends whom he spoke of frequently, as well as his cherished dog, Mijo.He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent McCooey and Margaret (McDonald) McCooey, sisters, Kathleen (McCooey) Turek, and Sheila (McCooey) George, and niece, Cynthia Turek.There may be a memorial in the future; presently there is a slide show to memorialize him. If you would like to receive a digital copy or for more information, please contact his daughter, Tamara via email ktvgossage@gmail.com