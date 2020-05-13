Jack W. Hinchcliff
1944 - 2020
Jack W. Hinchcliff
March 6, 1944 - April 15, 2020
Aptos, Ca
Jack W. Hinchcliff died at his home in Aptos on April 15, surrounded by family members. He was born in Oakland, California on March 6, 1944. Jack was raised in Carmel and served in the US Navy. He worked in the automotive field as an auto body repairman for over 40 years. He is survived by his brother Ron Hinchcliff, his daughter Jackie Hinchcliff, his step children Alton Louis, Vincent Louis, Tisha Sanchez, Tita Jones, Joshua Franz and seven grandchildren.
His family recalls his love for family and for teaching them the true meaning of life, especially in his last days. He had a passion for metal detecting and loved to do that with friends at local beaches. His favorite being Seacliff.
A ceremony with Military Honors is pending at The California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery in Seaside. A plaque in his honor will be installed on Depot Hill in Capitola.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on May 13, 2020.
