Jackie Jacobs
Aug. 24,1949 - April 18, 2019
Santa Cruz, California
Jackie was the daughter of Kay Jacobs and Edward Jacobs.
Jackie graduated from Saint Anastasia Catholic School in Fort Pierce, FL. Growing up Jackie developed a passion for Swimming, Diving and Surfing. (Jackie was AKA "Waterbaby".) Jackie served in the Peace Corp in Botswana, it brought her great joy to share about her time in Africa. In addition, Jackie Volunteered her time at Dominican Hospital, the SPCA and local wine festivals. Jackie is survived by her Mother Kay Jacobs, Two Aunts: Flora Marks and Anne Maydeck, family and friends. A Mass will be held in her honor at Saint Joseph's Catholic Community, 435 Monterey Ave., Capitola, 95010, Thursday June 6th, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Reception to follow at Church. (In lieu of flowers: donations can be made to the Kats Center or WomenCARE, thank you.)
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on June 2, 2019