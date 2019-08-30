|
Jackie London
October 5, 1951 - August 3, 2019
A Longtime Resident of Santa Cruz, Ca
The strongest warrior we've ever come to know has lost her battle with cancer.
Jackie was born in Arizona, grew up in the Kingsburg/Fresno valley before moving to Santa Cruz in her early teens where she graduated Soquel High School in 1969.
In 1970 she married Bill London and went on to raise a family. She worked alongside her brother at Randy's Auto Repair for many years before accepting what would be her favorite and most important job: full-time grandma. She was very involved in her children's lives and always included their spouses as a part of their family.
Jackie is preceded in death by her father Richard Lynch, mother Lorraine Lynch, sister Beverly Brown, brother Randy Lynch, and sister Diane Carson. She leaves behind her husband of 49 years Bill London of Santa Cruz, daughter and son-in-law Gina and Bill Nehf of Soquel, son and daughter-in-law Billy and Chameisa London of Santa Cruz, granddaughters Tricia & Kristi London of Santa Cruz, sister Susan Rivera of Springfield OR, along with many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside ceremony was held at Oakwood Memorial on August 15th. The family will be hosting a celebration of life in the fall. Please contact Gina or Billy via Facebook for more information.
The family would like to especially thank Amanda Hyland, Marianne Panerio, Richie Nield and Joe DelNegro of Cycle Imagery, all of whom have provided extra support when needed. They would also like to thank the amazing nursing staff at Dominican Hospital- transitional care unit.
Donations should be made to Dominican Hospital or The . If you would like to express your condolences to Jackie's family, share your memories or post photos, please visit www.scmemorial.com
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 30, 2019