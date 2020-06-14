Jacqueline La Donna SarmentoMarch 7, 1930 - May 29, 2020Resident of Santa CruzIt is with great sadness that Jacqueline (Jackie) Sarmento passed away peacefully at age 90 on May 29th. Born in Denver, Colorado to John and Zelma Ruttinger, she lived in South San Francisco and Boulder Creek before moving to Santa Cruz in 1955.She was a loving mom and mother to many others a licensed Day Care Provider. She volunteered as a school crossing guard, and also spent time working at the cannery in Santa Cruz.She was a longtime member at Twin Lakes Church. Jackie is survived by her two daughters Sherry Hoefer and Debbie Beyers and her two sons Rob Sarmento and John Sarmento, and her daughters in law Nancy and Renee Sarmento, and son in law Fred Beyers. She also leaves 14 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.Jackie loved to travel with friends seeing places like Paris, France, Hawaii, Alaska and The Panama Canal among others. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for friends and family.