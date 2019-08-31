|
Jacqueline Lockwood
Oct. 7, 1949-May 20, 2019
Ben Lomond
Sweet Jackie passed away in May of this year. She is survived by her husband, Doug, her daughters Sarah, Laura, Mary, and Janet, her grandchildren Sebastian, Eleanor and Helena, and her great grandchildren by Sebastian; Theodore, Ryder and Stella. A celebration of her life will be held at 1pm on Saturday, September 21st at the Market Street Theater in Santa Cruz, CA and a celebration will be scheduled in Hays, Kansas in October. Contributions in Jackie's memory can be made to Senior Citizens' Opportunities, 222 Market Street. Santa Cruz 95060. Please contact Doug Lockwood at [email protected] for a full copy of her eulogy and to share stories of her wonderful life.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 31, 2019