Jacqueline Schiller
September 17, 1924 - October 29, 2019
A Resident of Watsonville, Ca
Our dear sweet mom, grandma and GG passed into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father at the age of 95. She was born in Detroit, Michigan to Albert and Mabel Martin.
She was a devoted mother of daughter Denise Garland, husband Ken of Oviedo, Florida, son Tim Berthiaume, wife Dawn of San Diego, CA., daughter Linda Gorin, husband Mike of Felton, CA. Her son, Jim Schiller, preceded her in death. Her daughter-in-law, Carole, resides in El Dorado Hills, CA. and daughter Stacey Allen of San Diego, CA. Jackie had numerous wonderful grandchildren, great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren.
Jackie had a strong belief in the power of prayer, forgiveness and acceptance. We would like to thank Watsonville Post Acute Center and Heartland Hospice for the loving care they gave to our mother.
Jackie's services will be held at Oakwood Chapel, 3301 Paul Sweet Rd. Santa Cruz on November 9, 2019 at 1 pm. Her viewing will be from 11 am-12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted In Jackie's honor to Santa Cruz Bible Church Children's Ministries, 440 Fredrick St., Santa Cruz, CA. 95062
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Nov. 3, 2019