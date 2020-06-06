Jacqueline Wan Ching Ku RushtonApril 18, 1937- May 23, 2020Santa CruzJacqueline always had been grateful for wherever she called home, and she made it a home wherever she lived, whether it was Goleta, Monterey, Pacific Grove, or Santa Cruz. She often reminded us, the next generations, that we are the luckiest people to have the opportunity to live in the most beautiful cities in California.She is home now with her late husband, who was the conduit between her Asian ancestry and her new life in the United States, and she has returned home to her ancestors who gave her life and allowed her the opportunity to contribute to the appreciation of Chinese culture and language through her teaching and living as a Chinese descendant. After leaving Taiwan, R.O.C., 1976 and immigrating to the United States, she joined her late husband, Peter H. Rushton, to traverse the world and share their expertise and love of the language, Mandarin Chinese, with many generations of students from universities all over the United States, including University of California, Santa Cruz, where she retired from. She could not have been more proud to be a bridge between the two cultures and proud of her Chinese heritage. Jacqueline carried herself with a sense of dignity and integrity rooted in her native culture, which she loved dearly and had to leave behind in order to build a better future for her children.She had a full and abundant life because she took nothing for granted and worked hard her entire life to provide for others. She sincerely appreciated what life had bestowed on her and she shared life fully with all whom she met on her path.Jacqueline is survived by her brother-in-law, Phil Rushton, daughters and son, Nancy of Long Beach; Nicole of Santa Cruz; Jerome of Santa Cruz; sons-in-law, Clay Collins of Long Beach; Robert Boltje of Santa Cruz; grand-daughter Adrienne Chang of Belmont; grand-son-in-law Songcheng Sun of Belmont; and two brothers, their spouses and their children.No memorial will be held on her behalf; however if you wish to offer condolences, please share your memories with people who knew and celebrated her or light a candle in her honor.