Jacques René Francis Lasserre

June 20, 1932 – February 5, 2019

Resident of Santa Cruz

Jacques passed away peacefully at the age of 86. He touched many lives with his gentle and generous spirit.

Jacques was born in Bordeaux, France. In 1958, he married his wife of 60 years, Yvette, in Paris, France. Jacques and Yvette had 3 children, and his family was his true pride and joy. A software engineer, Jacques began his career at La Compagnie Bull in Paris.

In 1969, Jacques accepted a career opportunity and moved his family to Cupertino, CA. He would spend the rest of his career at Control Data Corporation in Sunnyvale, retiring in 2000. When Yvette retired the following year, she and Jacques moved to Santa Cruz, just over the "mountain" from their children and grandchildren, and near the ocean where for many years they enjoyed daily walks along the cliffs, at times resting on a bench to watch the surfers. A man of sharp intellect and numerous interests, Jacques read a great deal and could provide insight on just about any subject matter. He also loved classical music, and hence had an impressive collection of classical CDs which were regularly heard in his house and his car (much to the annoyance of his children during family road trips!)

Jacques is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Yvette; beloved children Mariel (Lasserre) and Ken Hall, Didier and (Jane) Lasserre, Pat and (Christy) Lasserre; cherished grandchildren Stéphanie (Hall) and Mike Higashioka, Natalie Hall, Jean-Luc and Gabriella Lasserre, Chase and Lauren Lasserre; and extended family, and life-long friends who were like family to Jacques, in France.

Jacques will be deeply missed by his family, especially for his unconditional love and selflessness, and by his friends for his kindness, intelligence, discreet nature, and a very keen sense of humor.

Services will be held for immediate family only.





