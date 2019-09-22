|
|
James Byron Denton
Feb. 4, 1930 - Sept 7, 2019
Resident of Santa Cruz
Jim was born near Jonesboro, Arkansas, the eldest of three children of Joseph and Georgia Breedlove Denton. He lived in California since his high school years. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on September 7, 2019.
Generous, gentle, and kind, as well as tall and athletic, Jim was a gifted athlete throughout his life and a natural-born teacher and mentor, a role he loved. Jim graduated from the College (now University) of the Pacific in Stockton, first with a Bachelors degree in 1952 and later a Masters Degree in Physical Education.
Jim excelled in shaping the lives of those around him for the better. He spent more than 33 years coaching and teaching, first in the US Army, then in Brentwood, and then for many years at the Glenwood Boys Ranch in La Honda. He enjoyed basketball, senior softball, and especially his church family – both Peninsula Covenant Church in Redwood City and Community Covenant Church in Scotts Valley. He loved spending time with his family and friends, and he will be deeply missed.
Jim is survived by his wife of 61 years, Roberta (née Lattin), his daughter Denise, his son Michael, their spouses Simon and Siri, and five beloved grandchildren: Sam, Abe, Emma, Clara and Isobel. He also leaves a sister and brother-in-law, Joann and Frank Pinckney.
A memorial service will be held to celebrate Jim's life on Saturday, October 19, beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Community Covenant Church Scotts Valley
2700 El Rancho Drive, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019