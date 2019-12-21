|
James Colin "Jim" McPhail
Jul. 11, 1939 - Dec. 15, 2019
Aptos
On December 15, 2019, Jim McPhail peacefully passed away surrounded by love at 80 years of age.
Jim was born in Massachusetts and lived in Aptos for the last 42 years. He was the owner of Xerographic Copy Systems, a sales company in Santa Cruz during the late 70's to early 80's, and then was a masonry craftsman and general contractor. He loved restoring classic cars, traveling to Mexico, and having good food with friends. Jim's family describes him as "a unique character."
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James D. McPhail and Isabelle C. (Kenney) McPhail.
He is survived by the love of his life, Flavia Ordonez, and his brother and sister, John McPhail and Shayne Reardon, in Massachusetts.
A rosary service for Jim will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 11:00 AM at Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, 609 Main St., Watsonville. After the rosary, a memorial with food for Jim's friends and family will take place at 1:00 PM at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1960 Freedom Blvd., Watsonville. All are welcome to attend the rosary and memorial.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Dec. 21, 2019