1940 - 2020
November 11, 1940 - March 19, 2020
Santa Cruz, CA
Jim Connolly was born in Hollywood, California, to Patrick and Rose Connolly. Jim is survived by his wife of 35 years, Deborah, and his three children, Sean, Kathleen, and Suzanne. He also leaves behind his only grandchild, Kevin Gonzalez, as well as his sister Rosemarie Jeske and his nephew Bill Jeske, not to mention many many dear friends.
Jim was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses, along side his mother, in 1972, and remained devout for the remainder of his life. Anyone who knew Jim would tell you he was a loving husband and father, and took much delight in spending time with his grandson. Jim is asleep in death and at peace. His friends and family look forward to the time when we all will be together again.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2020
