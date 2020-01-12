|
James Irwin Kruger
November 26, 1930 - December 30, 2019
Resident of Santa Cruz
James Irwin Kruger passed away at Westwind Memory Care in Santa Cruz, December 30, 2019 at the age of 89. Jim was born in Minneapolis, MN on November 26, 1930. He is survived by his son Kurt Kruger (Sandy) of Redwood City, CA and daughter Ann Kruger Hoppe (Dean) of Camano Island, WA, four grandchildren and one great grandchild as well as his sister Kay Barnard. His beloved wife of 42 years Patricia Ann Kruger died in 2001.
Jim started his newspaper career as a copy boy at the Minneapolis Star Tribune while attending the University of Minnesota, where he majored in English with a minor in History. After serving three years in the U.S. Army, Jim started at the now defunct San Francisco News in 1957, moving to the San Jose News in 1961. He then joined the Santa Cruz Sentinel in 1963 where he served as city editor for ten years. In 1973, Jim moved to the San Jose Mercury News, where he worked as wire editor on the foreign desk until his retirement in 1992.
Upon the death of Patricia in 2001, Jim returned to his love of writing by publishing ten novels, including a series of historical fiction titles that followed an extended family from the early settlement of Minnesota into early 20th century California. His other works include a trilogy of political spy thrillers featuring a hard-bitten but extremely competent anti-hero as the central character. Those three and two additional titles were all inspired by his experiences in the newspaper business. Jim always said that writing kept the ravages of age and eventually Alzheimer's from diminishing his mental capacities. He published his final novel in 2017.
Jim and his family spent many summers on camping trips, often combining his interest in history with his love of the outdoors. A fan of both old jazz and Frank Sinatra, he enjoyed listening to music, watching classic movies and keeping up on current events. Jim will be missed and warmly remembered by all friends and family who knew and loved him. A special thanks to Westwind Memory Care and Hospice of Santa Cruz County for their support and comforting care. Donations in his memory should be directed to the American Red Cross in honor of his lifelong commitment to blood donation or to the Alzheimer's Association in their fight against the disease that afflicted both Jim and Patricia.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jan. 12, 2020