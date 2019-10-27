|
|
James J. Georgiana
March 18, 1939 -October 11, 2019
Resident Of Scotts Valley
Jim Georgiana died peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, on Friday, October 11th. Jim was born on March 18, 1939 in Brownsville, PA to Pete and Catherine Georgiana. He had one brother, Anthony. Both his parents and his brother preceded him in death.
Jim grew up in North Brunswick, NJ, graduated from Saint Peter's High School in 1956 and Seton Hall University in 1961 where he met his wife, Joan Marie Murphy. They were married in December 1961. He joined the Navy in 1961 and was a naval aviator stationed in Pensacola, FL and then San Diego, CA. He flew rescue helicopters off the U.S.S. Hornet and the U.S.S. Midway. He was honorably discharged in 1966.
Jim and Joan then moved to New Jersey. He worked at various companies, including Revlon and Mattel, before finally settling in at T.J. Lipton. Lipton transferred him to California in 1975, where he lived until his death. He retired from Lipton in 1993. Jim loved bonsai trees, reading, and spending time with his family. He was also an avid golfer and spent his later years as a Marshall for Pasatiempo Golf Club.
Jim is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joan Georgiana; his five children: Beth Raymond (Ron Raymond), Jim Georgiana, Joy Fogarty (John Fogarty), Laureen Mullin (Tim Mullin), and Michael Georgiana: his grandchildren: Taylor and Kyle Raymond, Molly Winters (Matt), Jimmy Georgiana, Matt, Nick, and Joe Fogarty, and Ronnie and Kimie Raymond. He also leaves behind many beloved relatives on the East Coast, as well as his faithful dog, Beau.
The Georgiana family would like to extend a heartfelt Thank You to Doctors Michael Johnson and Glenn Wong, and their staff, for their compassionate care.
A Military Service will be held at Fort Ord California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery on Friday, November 8th at 11:00 A.M, followed by a Memorial at Four Points Sheraton in Scotts Valley, at 1:00p.m.
View the online memorial for James J. Georgiana
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, 2019