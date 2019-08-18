|
James Josef Elven
February 11, 1950 - July 28, 2019
Resident of Ben Lomond
Jim Elven, 69, left us on July 28th with his family by his side in their home in Ben Lomond.
Jim was born on February 11, 1950 in Oakland, CA to George and Jeanne Elven. He grew up in the Sacramento area with his 4 siblings, Janice, Joanne, Jeff and Jessica. He graduated from Rio Americano High School in 1968 and Chico State in 1972. Jim loved sports, fishing and gardening, and was the biggest fan of his children and grandchildren. He will always be remembered as a devoted husband, dad and "popops".
Jim is survived by his wife of 38 years, Cindy Elven, his daughter Ashley and her husband Bill, his son Josh and his wife Lisa and two grandchildren, Tyler and Callie.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019