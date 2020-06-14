James L. PackerFeb. 19, 1939 - May 31, 2020Campbell, CAJim, 81, passed away at home on Sunday morning, May 31, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. His passing followed a long, courageous battle with lymphoma.Jim is survived by his loving wife, Lynnette, and sons Mike (Teresa), Mark, and Shawn (Nicole).The son of Floyd and Gertrude Packer, Jim was an integral part of a large, close-knit family of 5 brothers and 5 sisters: Marv (Sally), Marlene Kester (Pete), both deceased; Ardith Gladson, Barbara Butolph (Stan), Vern (Janet), Larry (Linda), Donna Drozen (Danny), Nancy Comstock, Morris (Julie). Jim is also survived by his brother-in-law, Curt Hall (Diana) and sister-in-law, Clarinda Cuen.A devoted uncle to many nieces and nephews, Jim loved spending time with all of them. He was a great story teller and enjoyed sharing tales about growing up on his family's farm in South Dakota and his adventures in Scotts Valley.Jim was born in Albert Lea, Minnesota, and spent his early years in South Dakota. In 1950, he moved with his family to Scotts Valley where he graduated from Santa Cruz High School in 1957. Growing up, he enjoyed hot rodding around the roads of Santa Cruz in his various cars, most notably, his classic yellow 1957 Chevy, which he spent countless hours restoring to like-new condition.He moved to San Jose in 1969. He worked for the County of Santa Clara in the Transportation Agency as a Heavy Equipment Superintendent, retiring in 2003. After his retirement, Jim and Lynnette traveled to Hawaii, Canada, Mexico, Boston and Yosemite. In the last several years, he enjoyed working in his yard, doing puzzles, and having a warm relationship with many of his neighbors on Pinemont Drive.A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a future date.